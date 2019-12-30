McDonald's denies employee wrote expletive on Kansas officer's cup

McDonald's is disputing allegations that one of the restaurant's workers wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup that was given to a Kansas police officer who stopped there on his way to work.

The owner of a McDonald’s in Junction City said in a written statement that the restaurant has security video that proves none of its employees wrote the words.

Herington's police chief had put a picture of the cup on Facebook in a post calling the behavior wrong. The post has since been taken down.

The police chief now says he's reviewed the security video and is investigating the matter with McDonald's.