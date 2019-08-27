Omaha council adds housing code inspector before approving mayor's 2020 budget

Omaha's City Council approved Mayor Stohert's 2020 budget after some tweaking Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Jean Stothert

The Council added one more housing code inspector, and four more are expected to be hired as we get closer to 2022 when the city will inspect most rental units.

There will be $63,000 shifted to Nebraska Workforce Development to help young people learn a trade career.

The ‘PACE’ program, which works to keep at-risk and inner-city youth from turning to gangs, will also receive $25,000.

