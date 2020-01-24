Mayor's $200M plan for Omaha streets leaves some homeowners taxed while paying to fix unimproved roads

Not everyone in Omaha is happy about Mayor Jean Stothert's proposed $200 million transportation bond.

The mayor announced Thursday that the city wants taxpayers to vote on a bond that would fund a long-term pavement rehabilitation and reconstruction program for streets across the city. If passed in the May 12 primary, it would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an extra $35 a year.

But some homeowners on unimproved roads in the city want to know how the bond would help them.

Mayor Stothert said if the bond is approved by voters, taxpayers will begin to see road improvements this summer.

Just off 48th Street and Mormon Bridge Road are unimproved roads about two years old. The snow might make the road a little easier on the tires, but not much has changed here.

The mayor's $200 million bond proposal would add more money to help the city pay its portion to pave unimproved roads, but the people in this neighborhood would have to come together to form a street-improvement district and agree to pay 50% of the cost to fix that road.

"We’re offering, now, for a street-improvement district to pay 50 (percent)," Stothert said at Thursday's news conference. "I think the best solution right now would be to put a lot more money into that fund so we could get a lot more of the street-improvement districts and road-maintenance districts done."

Joanne McCall lives on the unimproved road. She isn't happy about a possible tax increase that will still leave her picking up 50% of the cost to have her road paved. McCall thinks the city should pick up the entire tab to fix the road in her neighborhood.

"Well of course I do," she said. "You know, we pay taxes. I do feel like they should, but I know there's other roads out there, too, that needs fixed in the city."

There are other unimproved roads in areas of the city with high poverty. In those neighborhoods, residents can apply for repairs, and there is money set aside to get their street fixed free of charge.

"There are other areas where, if there are property owners and they do have the ability to pay, we can still do the 50 percent," Councilman Ben Gray said. "But keep in mind, there are a number of areas that we could do and it wouldn't cost anything."

"No, I don’t think it's fair," McCall said. "I don’t especially after all the property tax we have to pay."

The mayor says the final decision on how the city will deal with unimproved streets has not been made, but more money will go into the unimproved road fund.

More money into the fund will allow the homeowner to pay less, and let them contribute more toward the SID work on the road.

McCall is hoping that something will get done on the unimproved road that runs through her neighborhood.

Mayor Stothert said that if the bond passes, the city will have an answer on how they will deal with unimproved roads before the May 12 vote. City officials said no one in high poverty areas has applied to have their unimproved road fixed for free.

But the bond issue must first be approved by the City Council. Some members of the council have told 6 News they plan to vote to put the issue on the ballot.