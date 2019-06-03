Mayor to Waste Management: Come up with plan for trash collection catch-up

With a rising tide of complaints about the growing wave of uncollected trash in the metro, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has told Waste Management to "provide an action plan today" for rounding up all the delayed collections and getting back on schedule.

Waste Management had delayed recycling collections, scrubbing Monday and Tuesday collections.

The City of Omaha Public Works Department announced over the weekend that waste removal will focus on trash and yard waste as they focus on the catch-up effort.

Waste Management says its trucks are experiencing an "increased amount" of garbage as of late, and also blame this week's hailstorm, several inches of rain, and the Memorial Day holiday weekend for the collection delays.

In a news release from the city, Public Works said wet conditions caused longer turnaround times for garbage trucks.

Waste Management brought in more staff to help with the amount of trash.

A 6 News crew stopped by 68th and Hartman Monday, normally a Friday pickup. But the trash and recyclables were still here.

Neighbors have been complaining about the trash being curbside for days – in the rain and sun – and with better access for raccoons.

While Waste Management has said the Memorial Day holiday combined with extra yard waste and hail is slowing them down, it was just two weeks ago that the company admitted it was short on workers and that turnover in Omaha is three times higher than in other areas.

Garbage pickup is on the minds of city leaders. Not only have they been taking complaints, but on Tuesday the city council could vote on who gets the new contract. The lowest bidder, West central – a Minnesota company – will try to make its case at the meeting.

The mayor’s team has recommended a different company: FCC Environmental – saying the Minnesota company is too risky. The mayor said Omaha would be 7-times the size of what the company does in trash pick-up now.

Waste Management was fined $300,000 dollars last year for delays in yard waste pickup.