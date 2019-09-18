Mayor on Palermo: His fate is in the hands of City Council

Mayor Stothert issued a statement Wednesday on Councilman Vincent Palermo, following his guilty plea yesterday for not filing his 2012-2014 taxes.

One day after Palermo pleaded guilty to three counts of willful failure to file income taxes, he told 6 News that he doesn’t plan on going anywhere.

“I will not resign,” said Palermo.

According to the Mayor, she can’t do anything about it: