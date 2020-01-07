Mayor encourages mentoring at 7th annual Mentor Nebraska campaign

January is national mentor month, and this morning Mentor Nebraska kicked off its 7th annual city-wide recruitment campaign.

There are all kinds of mentoring programs across the state, but even so, leaders with Mentor Nebraska say there's still a big need.

They say thousands of kids can benefit from an adult taking them under their wing, spending time together, and creating new opportunities and relationships.

Omaha mayor Jean Stothert, a mentor herself, hopes this month will encourage more people to help better the public and the community.

"The investment we make today as mentors and role models provide an opportunity for success in school and sports and community service. A commitment to mentoring is a commitment to the future of our city," said Stothert.

Mayor Stothert also announced that her office awarded Mentor Nebraska a $10,000 grant to help with recruitment efforts.

