Mayor Stothert addresses city's new trash plans

Mayor Jean Stothert outlined her concerns Wednesday about the city's proposed trash plan.

Mayor Stothert will present to the City Council her preferred bid for trash plans. The FCC bid includes an unlimited collection of yard waste on Saturdays and gives bigger families the option of additional carts free of charge.

"There are some people who have big families, some people who want it, some people who want the ability to put yard waste out all year round. If they want that third cart we will offer that third cart at no cost to homeowners," Mayor Stothert said.

Compared to the other company's bid, West Central Sanitation, Mayor Stothert says adding a third cart would cost the homeowner.

Under the FCC bid, there would be no cost to the homeowner to add a third cart. Under this plan, people can also put an unlimited amount of yard waste on the curb, at no cost. FCC will also create 130 jobs, she said.

"It would be during peak periods which would be six weeks in spring and fall during spring and fall cleanup, that is when we have the largest amount of yard waste," Stothert said.

The mayor's bid calls for all yard waste collected during that 12-week period to be composted at Omagro. This will cost the city $500,000-$600,000 a year.

Under the West Sanitation option, additional yard waste would come at a cost to owners.

"We wanted to get people what they wanted, what level of service they wanted and level of service they were willing to pay for, and that is what was really important," Stothert said.