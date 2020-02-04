Mayor Stothert's road proposal faced no opposition at city council Tuesday

A major bond proposal to fix Omaha’s road faced little to no opposition at City Council today.

Mayor Jean smother introduced the two hundred million dollar idea a couple of weeks ago. She says it should a permanent solution to the city's failing roadways.

Nobody raised any objection today.

There was a large group speaking in support of it, including the Nebraska taxpayers for freedom.

"More closely monitoring of this reconstruction to guarantee satisfactory, quality work, and the continuous use of high-tech innovation to discover roadway problems before they become severe, will mean bond money will be well spent,” said Stothert.

Originally Mayor Stothert predicted the property tax increase would be $26 on a $100,000 home in the year 2022. But now the city finance department says the tax increase would need to be more immediate and go into effect in 2021.

Next week city council members will vote next week on whether to place the bond on the May election ballot.

