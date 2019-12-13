Mayor Stothert urges council to reject recycling appeal

Mayor Jean Stothert wrote a letter to City Council urging them to reject the bid appeal from Firstar Fiber, Omaha’s current recycling contract.

In the letter, she explains how Firstar has upped their price for the same services and how that is not ideal for taxpayers.

The letter reads in part, “Firstar wants our taxpayers to pay this higher rate to fund capital improvements at its facility. They argue this is fair because our volume is projected to increase from 19 percent to 23 percent of their total business when we start using covered carts. Omaha will still be less than a quarter of Firstar’s business.”

Stothert provided examples of similar markets including Sioux Falls who pays $40/ton with Millenium, Des Moines at $80/ton with Mid-America, and Lincoln at $97.50/ton with Green Quest.

Firstar’s current asking price for Omaha is $143 per ton. The letter also states that the company is not negotiating.

The letter ends with, “I urge you to reject the bid appeal. We will issue a new RFB early next year to award a contract that is fair and affordable for our taxpayers, and we will have a plan in place to prevent any disruption in recycling.

