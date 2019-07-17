Mayor Stothert resubmits trash collecting recommendation to City Council

Mayor Jean Stothert is pressing the City Council to make a final decision regarding the city's solid-waste contract bids.

In a letter to the council Wednesday morning, Mayor Stothert resubmitted her recommendation for FCC Environmental and a two-cart collection system, which she said is the “lowest bid and best value.”

The mayor has said she is worried the opposing bid with West Central Sanitation will not be able to handle a large city like Omaha, and that a three-cart waste collection will require a tax increase.

The contract would last 10 years and include two possible five-year extensions at 22.6 million dollars annually. The plan includes unlimited yard waste collection on Saturdays during peak spring and fall seasons, that will combine with the trach collection.

This means that yard waste will no longer be sold to Omaha Gro Compost.

In her letter, the mayor also suggested lowering the number of members in a household that qualify for extra curbside collection from eight to five in order to remedy the extra waste produced by larger households, a concern from the council.

The city's Public Works Department also submitted a letter to the City Council on Wednesday morning in support of the FCC two-cart collection plan. Public Works Director Robert Stubbe cited adding 130 jobs, reduced litter, and company's ability to handle a city of Omaha’s size as reasons behind his department's endorsement.

Stothert's previous recommendation was rejected by the council in April, citing reasons ranging from the large size of garbage cans to disappointment over the end of unlimited yard waste collection.

The mayor said in her letter that she would like the council to make a final decision before the current contract expires.

“The research, data and citizen input shows a two-cart system meets the needs of the majority of citizens,” her letter states.

There will be a meeting on July 23 to discuss the final decision.