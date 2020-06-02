Omaha mayor responds to outrage over Facebook comment about Korean symbols

A woman choosing to display her name in Korean became the target of a response from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert after commenting on the mayor's post earlier this week about the emergency order.

The mayor's reply read: "a Facebook troll who hides behind symbols and doesn't list their name, is a coward."

Her comment drew harsh criticism on the post, which has since been removed from the mayor's Facebook page, and was the subject of several emails and Facebook messages to 6 News, who asked Stothert for a response.

The mayor's office acknowledged removing the post and issued the following statement on the matter:

This week, Mayor Stothert’s Facebook page has been used to communicate many statements that are profane, promote hatred and harassment and threaten others, which violate the Terms of Use posted on the page. In a post that provided the text of the Emergency Order currently in effect in Omaha, the Mayor and others responded to a comment that she is not showing leadership and is a coward. This was one of several comments made by someone using characters to identify himself or herself. Hundreds of comments on the post devolved into name calling, harassing and threatening comments. The entire post – and several other posts on the page that include comments in violation of the Terms of Use have been removed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.