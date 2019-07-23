Omaha Mayor Stothert proposes 2020 budget to City Council

Mayor Jean Stothert said Tuesday the proposed 2020 city budget sent to the Omaha City Council emphasizes public safety, infrastructure repairs, plus maintenance and workforce development.

The mayor's budget would also keep the property tax levy as-is; increase the Omaha Police and Fire budgets; and add employees to street and maintenance crews as well as housing inspections.

Her budget also calls for improvements to Crown Point, and 30th, 78th, and 168th streets; construction of a new library.

DOCUMENT: Read the full copy of the mayor’s recommended 2020 budget

The General Fund budget is $419.6 million — an increase of 4.58 percent. The All Fund is $1.1 billion.

"We will continue to prioritize spending for the most important services we provide to the citizens of Omaha: public safety, infrastructure repairs, and maintenance and workforce development," Stothert said.

Stothert said this budget maintains the current property tax levy of 47.922 cents per $100 valuation.

"This is the seventh consecutive budget that our property tax rate was either lowered or left unchanged," Stothert said.

Department expenses for 2020 highlighted by the mayor's office were:



Increase the Omaha Police Department budget to $159.5 million

Increase the Omaha Fire Department budget to $110.1 million

Increase street resurfacing budget to $12.6 million

Add employees to street maintenance, sewer maintenance, and housing inspections

Add funding to new fall cleanup and expand spring cleanup; and begin the public education and outreach program to prepare for changes in solid-waste collection

Maintain financial commitment to employment and job training programs

Funding for qualifying community service programs that support the mayor's priorities

According to the mayor's office, the 2020 revenue forecast highlights are:



2018 budget carryover: $5.7 million

Estimated sales tax revenue increase 2.1% to $171.1 million

Estimated property tax revenue increase to 6.6% to $181.4 million

Estimated restaurant tax increase 1.7% to $34.6 million

Mayor Stothert also presented her recommended 2020-2025 Capital Improvement Program. The CIP includes $1.8 billion for projects planned for the next six years.

The mayor's office said highlights of the CIP are:



Years two and three of the 3-year commitment for the redevelopment of the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis and Clark landing

Fire apparatus replacement program

Fire station 31

New Southwest Branch Library

$308 million in transportation projects including these in 2020:

30th Street, from Cuming to Ames 78th Street, from Mercy to Pacific Crown Point, from 72nd to Blair High Road 168th Street, from West Center to Poppleton



A public hearing on the budget and CIP is planned for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Legislative Chambers.