Mayor Stothert presents more permanent road solution to City Council

After it was introduced last week, Mayor Stothert's proposed 200 million dollar bond went before City Council today.

The bond would allow for 75 million dollars per year in repairs to bring fix roads in Omaha.

The mayor says this plan is a permanent solution for the roads rather than the "band-aid" of fixing potholes.

Initially, Stothert said property taxes could be raised a maximum of $35, now she believes it'll be lower than that.

"We won't have to increase the levy on this bond issue, if it passes in May, until 2022. We recalculated and we think right now it'll be about $26 a year for somebody with a $100,000 home," said Stothert.

There will be a public hearing next Tuesday at City Council for those who wish to weigh in. If approved by council members, the bond would be on the ballot in May.

