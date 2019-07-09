Mayor Stothert hosts public Town Hall meetings for road improvement plans

Mayor Jean Stothert has planned four Town Hall meetings this month to present and hear concerns from the public about the city's first long-term road maintenance and rehabilitation plan.

According to Mayor Stothert, "A Road Map to Better Streets" is a plan designed to improve the safety and longevity of the cities streets. The plan will also reduce maintenance cost.

"Street repair and resurfacing has been one of our top priorities since I was elected in 2013," said Mayor Stothert. "Each year we have increased the street maintenance budget, but we need to do much more."

According to Mayor Stothert, citizen input will be an important part of the planning process.

Here's the schedule for the Town Hall meetings:

Tuesday July 16, 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Saddlebrook community Center

Thursday July 18, 5:00-6:30 p.m. at The Venue at Highlander 75 North

Friday July 19, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center

Monday July 22, 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the UNO Community Education Center