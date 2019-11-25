Mayor Pete Buttigieg visits Council Bluffs to talk presidency with voters

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is preparing to take the stage at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to talk with area voters in his last of three town halls Monday.

The most recent poll from the Des Moines Register has "Mayor Pete" leading the way in Iowa with 25 percent saying he is their first pick for president. That has him pulling ahead of other front runners Biden, Bernie, and Warren.

Monday's stop in Council Bluffs was his third in Iowa today. Buttigieg started his day with town hall meetings in Red Oak and then Creston before heading to the Metro.

UNO political science major Shannon Sweeney said she believes so many people approve of Buttigieg because he comes across as relatable to a wider range of voters.

"I think he's doing so well because he really has put on a front of 'I'm just like everyone else. I'm Mayor P.; I'm not superior to you. I just want to be in charge of this country because I really think I can better the country,' " she said.

