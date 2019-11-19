Mayor Gaylor Baird signs executive order protecting LGBTQ city employees

Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird signed an executive order prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ city employees.

It also created a definition of sexual orientation, thus prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation.

This is the first time Lincoln city employees have had protection based on gender identity and expression.

Mayor Gaylor Baird said, "As chief executive for the City of Lincoln, I am determined to ensure all our employees feel welcome and included as valuable members of our city team."

Lincoln council members James Michael Bowers and Sandra Washington, who are both a part of the LGBTQ community, were in attendance to support the order.

Councilman Bowers said, "This shows that the chief executive in our city takes the LGBTQ community very seriously and wants to do everything to protect them."

The mayor is also encouraging all Lincoln workers to have inclusive work environments for all employees.

Mayor Gaylor Baird is also looking to promote Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks' bill prohibiting employers from discriminating based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Sen. Brooks said she will make this bill a priority during the upcoming legislative session. She also plans to get enough votes to avoid a filibuster.

City regulations currently prohibit discrimination against city employees based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, national origin, age, martial status or political opinions.

Nebraska has had several cities look into the Fairness Doctrine, extending gender identity and sexual orientation to the list of workplace protections.

In March of 2012, Omaha passed the ordinance. In May of 2012, Lincoln passed the ordinance, but was petitioned to go to a vote. It has not gone to a vote since. Grand Island rejected the ordinance back in October of 2012.

In the same year, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln updated its non-discrimination policy from gender to gender identity.

Mayor Gaylor Baird plans to testify in support of Sen. Brooks' bill this legislative session.