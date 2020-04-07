Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo match for senior citizens

AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) – Matthew McConaughey can now add bingo host to his long list of roles.
The actor calls out the winning numbers for a virtual match in a video on the Facebook page for The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living. (Source: The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living/Facebook)
The actor calls out the winning numbers for a virtual match in a video on the Facebook page for The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living.
“We got an I-24, I-24,” McConaughey said. “We got two winners.”
More than a dozen smiling senior citizens can be seen in the video, all of them practicing their social distancing, with a pair of them holding up winning bingo cards.
“Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!” the Facebook post said.
“Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew.”
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.