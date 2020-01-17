Matt Lubick is new OC at Nebraska

Former Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick will be the new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the University of Nebraska, according to a release from the school.

This move comes hours after the school announced they are mutually parting ways with Troy Walters, who held the same position.

“Matt Lubick is a great addition to our coaching staff,” head coach Scott Frost said. “I have always wanted to work with Matt again since our days at Oregon together. He is the only person I considered for this position."

Lubick is the son of long-time Colorado State head coach Sonny Lubick.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to be part of Nebraska Football,” Lubick said. “Growing up I was in awe of Tom Osborne and Bob Devaney’s unmatched run of success. It is a special situation for me to be reunited with an elite staff and Coach Frost who is the best in the business. The University of Nebraska is a world-class institution with the best fan base in college football.”