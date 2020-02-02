Massive fire, gas explosion injures Papillion Firefighter

We've learned the identity of a firefighter that was injured in a massive fire in Sarpy County, his name is Joe Lapuzza.

The Papillion Fire Department said the blaze started around seven Saturday evening near Platteview High School.

Multiple agencies were on scene to help with the massive blaze.

Fire crews kept our news crews about a mile away from where the fire was.

We know firefighter Lapuzza, suffered second-degree burns and was taken to UNMC. He's expected to be okay.

He was getting ready to enter the home when there was a smoke explosion from built-up pressure inside. He had all of his gear on but was putting on his gloves - and that's where he was burned.

We know this was a second major fire in tiny Richfield. The first was 15 to 20 years ago when the famous Richfield Café burned to the ground.

