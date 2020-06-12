Increase of COVID-19 testing in South Omaha begins next week

A massive effort to test for COVID-19 will begin in South Omaha next week. On Friday, crews started putting up a semi-permanent tent where testing will take place for at least six weeks.

“We are seeing a lot of positives, about 50 percent of those we test,” said Andrea Skolkin, CEO of One World Community Health Centers.

One World has been testing about 80 people a day; with limited staff, it’s all they can handle. The Nebraska National Guard helped out for a few weeks and have since moved on, but the seriousness of the situation has not.

“As an example, we had two people that left yesterday in ambulances because they are very sick,” said Skolkin.

In Douglas County, Hispanic people account for more than half of all COVID-19 cases, yet only account for about 13 percent of the population. In response to the ongoing crisis, next Thursday drive-thru testing will begin at 50th and G Streets.

“In dialogues with the county they brought in Nebraska Medicine so a new partnership for COVID testing has been formed,” said Skolkin.

It will be first-come-first-serve and is open to everyone.

“Testing will be through the end of July and then we’re going to reevaluate, probably the second or third week of July,” said Skolkin.

Roughly 300 tests will be conducted seven days a week. Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.