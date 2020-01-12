Massive car migration ahead of dealership opening

A different kind of migration may have caught your attention if you were driving west of the metro Sunday.

600 cars, trucks and SUV's rolled into the Onyx Automotive dealership's parking lot before their grand opening Monday.

The president and CEO of H&H Automotive, Steve Hinchcliff, tells 6 News they have about 100 people working today to make this possible.

60 of those folks are actually driving the cars to their new, temporary home.

The massive undertaking only actually taking half a work day, but plans and construction for the dealership have been in the works for over two years.

"Well the location, meaning the Heartwood Preserve, was for us a decision that took quite a bit of time to decide if an automobile dealership would work in this area," Hinchcliff said. "With the plans of this development and the size of this development, it made some sense for a luxury car dealership to be here"

The Onyx Automotive dealership is spread into three parts and houses four different brands of a car; Mini Cooper, BMW, Land Rover, and Jaguar.