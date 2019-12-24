Maryland teen collects 200,000 diapers for the holidays

A Maryland teen led a donation drive that collected over 200,000 diapers to help families in need this holiday season.

A Maryland teen collected over 200,000 diapers for families in need. (Source: CNN)

It all started when 16-year-old Lauren Eisley was looking for a service project and reached out to the University of Maryland’s School of Social Work and the University of Maryland’s Medical Center.

“I was thinking more school books or textbooks for children in schools,” Lauren said.

Instead, the teen organized a drive to collect diapers to help families in need.

“This was a huge surprise knowing that diapers were the number one thing,” she said.

About 75,000 of the diapers will go to help families at the University of Maryland’s Children’s Hospital.

“We’re hoping that it’ll alleviate some of the burden that families who are deciding if they’re going to eat tonight versus putting a clean pack of diapers on the table," said Kelly Pennington with Children’s Hospital.

The remaining 120,000 diapers will go to shelters in west Baltimore. The shelters will distribute the diapers to families in need.

Malquita Ingram said she was ecstatic when she received diapers collected from the drive.

“A nice, really nice gift,” Ingram said.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, disposable diapers can cost at least $70 a month for one baby, but there is no state or federal program that specifically helps families in need buy diapers.

