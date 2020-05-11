Mark Ruffalo endorses Kara Eastman on eve of primary election

In a one-two punch from "The Hulk," Democrat Kara Eastman received a celebrity endorsement Monday in a tweet that also took a swipe at the president.

Mark Ruffalo, the actor who most recently portrayed the famed green comic book giant in several "Avengers" films over the last decade, dropped several movie references in a video posted by political action committee BoldProgressives.org.

VOTE: Douglas County election information

Ruffalo said Eastman "is the kind of Avenger we need to clean up this mess that Donald 'self-appointed Thanos' Trump has made of our world."

Eastman faces Ann Ashford in Tuesday's Democratic primary. The winner will take on incumbent Republican Don Bacon for Nebraska's 2nd District Congressional seat in November.

RELATED: Douglas County election officials, poll workers prepare for Tuesday's primary