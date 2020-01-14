Marine sentenced to 3 years for transporting illegal firearms at Offutt

A Marine stationed in Hawaii has pleaded guilty to possessing unlawful firearms during a visit home to Nebraska.

Ali Al-kazahg was accused of trying to bring weapons onto Offutt Air Force Base while home in Nebraska. His sentence includes three years confinement and a bad-conduct discharge.

His sister says the military overreacted and treated him unfairly because he's a person of color. She says the Michigan-born, Nebraska-raised son of Iraqi refugees is the target of racism.

He also pleaded guilty to fraudulent enlistment and making false official statements.