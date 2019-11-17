Marianne Williamson brings presidential campaign to the metro

The presidential campaigning bumps into the metro again Sunday. Marianne Williamson brings her pursuit of the Democratic nomination through Nebraska and Iowa.

The heartland swing begins with a stop at Unity Church of Omaha from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. It's the first of several Nebraska stops.

Iowa visits include events in Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Fairfield and Washington.

Here's her schedule in the metro:

Sunday, November 17

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Unity Church of Omaha

3424 North 90th Street, Omaha, NE 68134

Monday, November 18

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - Fran Mierzwa (flood victim) Property Tour

59283 205th Street, Pacific Junction, IA

3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Event

3448 Evans Street, Omaha, NE 68111

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Council Bluffs Public Library: Conversations with Marianne

400 Willow Ave, ROOM B, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

Tuesday, November 19

10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - OM Center

1216 Howard Street, Omaha, NE 68102

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Next Millennium Bookstore: Conversations with Marianne

3141 N 93rd St, Omaha, NE 68134

6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. - University of Nebraska Omaha

Building- College of Public Affairs Room 101

6320 Maverick Plaza, Omaha, NE 68182