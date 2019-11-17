Marianne Williamson brings presidential campaign to the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- The presidential campaigning bumps into the metro again Sunday. Marianne Williamson brings her pursuit of the Democratic nomination through Nebraska and Iowa.
The heartland swing begins with a stop at Unity Church of Omaha from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. It's the first of several Nebraska stops.
Iowa visits include events in Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Fairfield and Washington.
Here's her schedule in the metro:
Sunday, November 17
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Unity Church of Omaha
3424 North 90th Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Monday, November 18
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. - Fran Mierzwa (flood victim) Property Tour
59283 205th Street, Pacific Junction, IA
3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Event
3448 Evans Street, Omaha, NE 68111
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. - Council Bluffs Public Library: Conversations with Marianne
400 Willow Ave, ROOM B, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Tuesday, November 19
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - OM Center
1216 Howard Street, Omaha, NE 68102
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Next Millennium Bookstore: Conversations with Marianne
3141 N 93rd St, Omaha, NE 68134
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. - University of Nebraska Omaha
Building- College of Public Affairs Room 101
6320 Maverick Plaza, Omaha, NE 68182