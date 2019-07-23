Marcus Wheeler sentenced up to 115 years for Kayviaun Nelson murder

The man convicted in the shooting that left 21-year-old mother of two Kayviaun Nelson dead was sentenced Tuesday to as many as 115 years in prison.

Judge Wheelock sentenced Marcus Wheeler to 70-100 years for second-degree murder and 7-15 years on the accompanying weapons conviction.

Nelson was gunned down in her car on April 18, 2018, at the Irvington Walmart located at 99th Street and Blair High Road. Nelson’s infant child was in the vehicle at the time.

