Marathon gaming session benefits Children's Hospital and Medical Center

The WOWT 6 News Stream Team wrapped-up a marathon session of playing games for a higher purpose Sunday. They raised $1,371 in donations to benefit Children's Hospital and Medical Center.

It all got started at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The money will go to Children's Behavioral Health Department to help purchase virtual reality set-ups that will help kids face different phobias and anxieties in a safe and controlled environment.

If you are still interested in donating or learning more, visit the WOWT 6 News Stream Team Extra Life Page.