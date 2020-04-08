Many enjoy last moments in Omaha parks before they're set to close

Omaha parks are now closed, the mayor says people just weren’t following new rules to keep us all safe.

The city says locking up parks is not a decision made lightly, but with the peak impact of covid-19 in our area a few weeks away, the mayor says it’s necessary.

Mayor Jean Stothert said, “We want to take every step that we possibly can to help control the spread of the virus get us through this piece. And then hopefully get back to normal as soon as we can.”

The mayor says people did not follow the rules to stay off playground equipment and stay off of sports fields. So, she’s closing everything except the walking trails.

That way, people can stay active.

Dog parks, pavilions, and parking lots will all be off-limits to the public until the first of May. And these directives will be seriously enforced

Chief Todd Schmaderer said, “The warning is right here we have monitored the parks for a long time obviously the officer can use discretion if somebody pulls out I doubt they’re gonna chase after you but if we have a reason that and see people congregating and gathering we’re going to issue citations.”

Cars found parked, will be towed. Those who disobey will face a Misdemeanor charge. The order went into effect at 6 Wednesday night.

The Rock sisters were practicing social distancing from others while at the park and were pretty surprised to hear the news.

“Trying to enjoy the last couple hours that we can sit in the public park here at Memorial but I think from now on we have a pretty big front yard so it will be OK staying in the front yard and doing our picnic out in our front yard,” said Rock.

They’ve been coming every afternoon for the last handful of days. While they’re okay staying in their own yard, they’ll miss these small trips into a fresh setting

Since the middle of March, more than 500 compliance checks have been made by Omaha Police. Tuesday they did 50 alone. As spring warms up the city Mayor Stothert is taking the measures to lock down spaces where you may find crowds.

