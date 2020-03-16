Many Omaha-metro schools to close indefinitely to slow coronavirus spread

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha-metro area schools are closing indefinitely following Governor Pete Rickett's recommendation to do so in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
On Sunday, schools announced varying times of return. As of Monday, the following schools will be closed with no return date, they will be reevaluating the situation every two weeks:
- Omaha Public Schools
- Papillion La Vista Schools
- Bellevue Schools
- Millard Public School buildings will close. Remote learning begins March 24.