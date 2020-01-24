Man's body found inside burning Norfolk home, officials say

Officials in Norfolk say the body of a man has been found inside a burning home there.

The Norfolk Daily News says the fire broke out Friday morning and was reported just before 10 a.m. by a postal worker who called 911.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene found flames and heavy smoke coming from the home and had to cut through the home's roof and an exterior wall to extinguish the fire.

Norfolk Police say they don't yet know the cause of the man's death yet, but believe the cause of the fire was accidental.