Manhunt in Clay County

Clay County authorities Tuesday afternoon were searching for an armed prison escapee who had fired on law enforcement.
Tue 6:10 PM, Apr 14, 2020

CLAY COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) Clay County authorities asked its residents to shelter in place late Tuesday as they searched for a prison escapee armed with a handgun.

The Clay County emergency manager told Local4 that residents who live between road B and road G and between road 301 and highway 74 to shelter in place because the suspect was considered very dangerous.

He had reportedly fired shots from a 9 MM handgun at law enforcement earlier Tuesday afternoon .

The man was wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and weighed about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call 911.

