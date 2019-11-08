Man, woman face charges after stabbing in northeast Council Bluffs

A man and a woman were taken into custody after Council Bluffs Police responded to a report of a stabbing early Friday in the northeast part of the city.

Officers called at 5:04 a.m. Friday to a residence near Eighth Street and Second Avenue said they found the victim had been stabbed once in the abdomen, according to the CBPD report.

According to police, an argument started after Billie J. Fitzgerald and Frank T. Stewart arrived at an apartment there.

"At one point, Fitzgerald pulled a knife from her clothing and stabbed the victim one time in the abdomen," the report states.

The victim later stated that Stewart had been heard encouraging Fitzgerald to stab her, the report states. The victim is expected to fully recover from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

Fitzgerald was booked into Pottawattamie County Corrections on charges of attempted murder and being armed with intent, the police report states.

Stewart was transported to the hospital for treatment of an unrelated condition, according to the report, but will be charged with attempted murder upon his release.