Man with chases thief out of neighborhood with baseball bat

Video captured by Chris's home surveillance shows him dressed in ball shorts and a tank top chasing a thief through his yard, baseball bat over his shoulder ready to strike.

"I didn't think, I just did," Christ, who doesn't want to share his last name, said.

Chris said the man looked suspicious. Dressed all in dark clothing he was circling homes in the neighborhoods. Then, Chris noticed the man had already snagged something.

"After I opened my front door and seen a pink purse in his hand I came out and he switched to the other hand and started running," Chris said.

The pink purse belonged to Chris's neighbor up the road. The thief smashed her car window with a brick to get it. Chris wasn't about to let his get away with anything else.

"If I had got him, he would have been in trouble," Chris said.

Chris's gut reaction was to fight, but so was the man's on the run.

As Chris waved the bat at him the man yelled over his should that he would shoot.

"Yeah, he goes down...right there and I say do it," Chris said.

He wasn't going to let the threat of being shot at stop him. He had a feeling, if he didn't scare this buy off, he would have done even more damage.

"Well I hope it sends a message to him that he won't want to be messing around," Chris said.

Chri's neighborhood is full of families and older couples. He wants to make sure they feel safe living in their neighborhood.

The incident was reported to the police. Authorities did tell Chris they don't recommend the actions he took encase the thief did happen to have a weapon on him. Chris stands by his actions.