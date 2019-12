A Mexican citizen was sentenced Monday after attempting to deliver drugs in Omaha using a pizza box.

MGN Image

In August of last year, police received information that Hugo Lopez-Ortiz showed up at a gas station near Eppley Airfield to deliver meth.

Police confronted him and found him with nearly three and a half pounds of meth in a pizza box.

A search of his hotel room revealed $13,000 in cash.

For that, it's 87-months in federal prison, where there is no parole.