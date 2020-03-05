Man who escaped jail near Norfolk captured in Iowa with accomplice, authorities say

Two fugitives who authorities say stole a vehicle in Stanton County, Neb., earlier this week were arrested Thursday in Iowa, authorities said.

A U.S. Marshal task force and Iowa authorities took fugitives Cody Murphree and Derek Pederson into custody about 2:45 p.m. Thursday in Pottawattamie County. Authorities said they spotted the pair in the vehicle stolen Tuesday from Stanton.

Authorities said Murphree stole the vehicle after escaping from the Thurston County Jail on Sunday. That vehicle was recovered Thursday morning in a residential area in Norfolk, authorities said.

Murphree and Pederson are being held on numerous felony warrants in Council Bluffs, reports said, but will be extradited to Stanton County.