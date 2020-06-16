Man wanted in Omaha homicide killed by Kansas officers

A man who was shot and killed by Kansas law enforcement was wanted in a Nebraska killing.

Omaha Police said the man who was killed Monday is 31-year-old Nicholas Hirsh, a white man who faced a first-degree murder arrest warrant for the shooting death Thursday of 41-year-old John Miles of Council Bluffs.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it appeared that the suspect had been in Kansas since Friday, when a car was stolen from Clay Center. The Kansas Highway Patrol spotted the car near Perry Lake in northeast Kansas and pursued it to Lawrence.

The patrol says he was shot after pointing a gun at officers.