Man wanted for felony sex assault of a child sought by Douglas County deputies

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies are looking for Andres Castro, 36, charged last summer with felony sexual assault of a child.

According to a Monday news release from DCSO, Castro unlawfully removed his GPS-monitoring device over the weekend.

Castro, who was on pre-trial release, may have fled to El Salvador over the weekend, the release states.

DSCO is asking anyone with information about his location to contact the sheriff's office at 402-599-2634.

Court documents state that Castro has four charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child pending against him. Two victims allege that he touched them inappropriately as far back as 2008 and as recently as 2018, the documents state.