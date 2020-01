A man who did crimes in Douglas County is now listed as "missing" from the community correctional facility in Lincoln.

We're told 22-year-old Anthony Durand was given permission to leave the facility today -to seek employment.

But he did not return by 5 this afternoon. It was determined he removed his electronic monitoring device.

He's serving time for possession of meth theft and leading a pursuit. If you know his whereabouts call the Nebraska State Patrol.