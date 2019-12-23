Man uses social media to find loophole in denied pothole claim

It was a bad year for potholes in Omaha and many drivers filed damage claims with the city, but Nebraska law states a pothole must have been reported and the city didn’t fix it in a reasonable time for taxpayers to be liable. One car owner who recently got a denial letter asked Six on Your Side to investigate.

A pothole flattened his two tires but a letter from the city last week left Dustin Slepicka deflated.

Dustin Slepicka said, “I hoped I would recoup some of my loss but now talking nine months later and they’re saying no.”

Dustin saw a loophole in his pothole damage claim. The denial states there’s no evidence the city had notice of the defective road condition until April 5th, but March 29th he hit the pothole and waiting on a tow truck he Facebooked Mayor Jean Stothert.

Dustin Slepicka, “Yeah she seemed very nice, she asked for further clarification said they couldn’t find a pothole in that area which to me means they’ve been notified.”

That’s a week before the city said it first became aware of the pothole and raised questions about the timeline leading to the claim denial.

After Six on Your Side contacted the mayor’s office and city attorney who handled claims we got an email back. It says Dustin’s claim denial has been put in reverse.

The mayor’s office states, “The claims division contacted street maintenance after your questions. The initial information provided law was not accurate. The pothole at this location was first reported on March 3rd. That’s 26 days before Dustin hit it.

Dustin Slepicka, “It makes me very happy that you looked into this and got them to look into it further.”

A new letter from the city offers Dustin $291 to reimburse him for towing two new tires and installation.

Dustin Slepicka, “And definitely around Christmas that’s a nice little Christmas bonus.”

The car owner is glad he saved his Facebook messages to the mayor last March. While that led to reviewing the claim the city doesn’t accept reports of potholes through social media.

