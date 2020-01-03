Man takes plea deal in central Nebraska crash deaths of 3

A Feb. 3 sentencing has been scheduled for a man who took a plea deal in three central Nebraska crash deaths.

Jessie Scarlett of Central City pleaded no contest last month to vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide involving an unborn child. Court records say prosecutors dropped other charges in exchange.

The July 10 collision occurred at an intersection north of St. Libory. Authorities say Scarlett's eastbound pickup didn't halt at a stop sign and rammed into a northbound pickup.

The crash killed a man, a woman and her unborn child in the northbound truck and a 19-year-old woman in Scarlett's truck.