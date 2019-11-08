UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after being shot in the face with a pellet gun

Police responded to an incident in which a man was shot in the face with a pellet gun after intruding on his ex-girlfriend's apartment in Lincoln.

According to LPD, crews responded to 11th and Knox streets just after 8 a.m. on Friday morning on reports of someone shot in the face with a pellet gun.

Officials say a 46-year-old male had sustained a non-life threatening injury to his face and was transported to a local hospital. Officers were told the man had entered the apartment of his ex-girlfriend uninvited. Once inside, a disturbance occurred and another male inside the apartment shot the intruder in the face with a BB gun in self-defense.

A 1011 reporter on the scene saw a man on a stretcher who was put in an ambulance and roughly seven police cars in the area. The reporter also saw the man get out of a nearby vehicle, walk to the ambulance, and put himself on the stretcher. The man appeared to be holding his hand over his face.

The 46-year-old male was cited for trespassing and disturbing the peace.

This is a developing situation, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

