Police identify man who suffered life-threatening injuries in downtown Lincoln assault

Lincoln police said a man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after an assault in a downtown Lincoln parking garage.

According to LPD, Tyler Henry, 23, of Waverly, was assaulted during a fight in the parking garage at 14th and P streets around 2:15 a.m. on January 1.

Police said when officers arrived they found Henry laying on the ground unconscious and bleeding.

Witnesses told LPD the victim and a friend got into a fight with two unknown people on the elevator of the parking garage. Witnesses said the argument may have started over someone being too loud.

Police said they believe alcohol could have played a role in the incident.

Anyone with information should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.