Man suspected of wounding girlfriend, killing himself

Authorities say a man is suspected of shooting and critically wounding his girlfriend before fatally shooting himself in a Wichita home.

KFDI reports Wichita police said Monday the man involved in the Saturday night shooting was 23-year-old, Brandon Sandoval. The woman’s name has not been released.

Wichita police said a man who lives in the home told police that Sandoval shot the 22-year-old woman during a fight. When officers got the woman on the phone, she told them she had been shot and then started screaming.

Police say as officers forced their way into the home, they heard another gunshot. The woman was suffering from a bullet wound to her abdomen and Sandoval was shot in the head. Police say his wound appeared to be self-inflicted. The roommate wasn’t hurt.

