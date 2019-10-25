Man suffers minor burns in Council Bluffs fire

One person was treated for minor burns as the result of a fire in Council Bluffs early Friday morning.

Garage fire near Voorhis and Stutsman in Council Bluffs

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Voorhis and Stutsman streets around 2:30 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the top of a detached garage in which someone had reportedly been trapped.

The man who had been in the garage had made it out before the fire department arrived but did suffer minor burns. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.