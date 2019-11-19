Man sues Burger King over Impossible Whopper

A vegan has filed a lawsuit against Burger King over its Impossible Whopper, claiming it's falsely promoted as meat-free.

The proposed class action lawsuit says they're cooked on the same grill as regular burgers, so they're contaminated with meat byproducts.

The suit was filed by Philip Williams on behalf of other vegans.

It accuses Burger King of deceptive practices by not disclosing they're cooked on the same grill.

He says he wouldn't have paid a premium price for one at an Atlanta location if he'd known.

Burger King's online menu says the Impossible Whopper is "zero percent beef" and says "for guests looking for a meat-free option, a non-broiler method of preparation is available upon request."

The suit seeks compensation for everyone who bought the burger and for Burger King to clearly disclose on the menu that they use the same grill for all burgers.

Burger King told news outlets it does not comment on pending litigation.

