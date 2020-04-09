Man shot to death in suburban Kansas City; suspect sought

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - Police in suburban Kansas City are searching for a suspect after finding a man shot to death in Overland Park overnight. Police say officers were called around 9 p.m.

Wednesday to an area near the Johnson County Central Resource Library for reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man dead in a parking lot near the library.

Police have not yet released the victim's name. Police had not reported any arrests in the shooting by Thursday morning, but say investigators have a description of a car suspected in the crime.