Man shot in North Omaha dies, suspect charged with murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A man found suffering a gunshot wound Monday has died of his injuries, while one of the suspects in connection to the incident has been charged with first-degree murder, according to authorities.

Jermaine Finley, 23, is accused of murder, two counts of use of a weapon, discharge and conspiracy to discharge a firearm, according to a release from the Omaha Police Department on Friday.

The shooting occurred near the 2700 block of North 49th Street at about 6:42 p.m. on Monday.

Officers reported finding a wounded man who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire Department medics.

According to the police report, Finley was the driver of the vehicle seen fleeing the area of the shooting Monday.

Finley is currently being held on $5 million bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21.

Police announced the arrest of Dejion Smith, 21 on Wednesday. He was booked into Douglas County Corrections for conspiracy to discharge a firearm.

On Tuesday, police arrested three men in connection to the shooting:

Trevian Harris, 19, was booked for conspiracy to discharge a firearm.

Jordon Miller, 24, was booked for conspiracy to discharge a firearm.