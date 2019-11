Police said a man was treated for an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday morning after shooting himself in the hand pulling his gun out of his safe.

According to LPD, the 61-year-old man showed up at the hospital around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The man reported he was pulling his gun out of a safe near 40th and South streets around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night when the gun went off.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening.