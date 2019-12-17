Man sentenced for dragging deputy trying to stop car

A man has been sentenced for dragging a sheriff's deputy as the deputy tried to stop a car the man was driving.

Hall County District Court records say Tristan Bush was given two to three years last month after pleading no contest to several charges, including assault on an officer.

Bush was a passenger in a car stopped April 12 in Hall County but slid over and began driving away to keep the deputy from arresting him on warrants. A court affidavit says a dog in the car bit the deputy and that the deputy shot the dog to make it let go.