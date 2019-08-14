Man sentenced for Irvington Walmart gunfire incident

Joshua Scott pleaded to the lesser charge of Attempted Discharge of a Gun at an Occupied Building and was sentenced Tuesday to serve 2-2 1/5 years.

According to police, Scott was involved in a fight inside the Walmart located on 99th and Military on June 25th, 2018. The fight escalated into the parking lot where Scott fired a gun from his vehicle. He struck the wall of Walmart and no one was hurt.

Scott and another man, Wilbert Pollard, fled the scene and were arrested about three miles away, according to police.

Pollard was sentenced to three years of probation for his role after pleading no contest to an accessory to a felony charge.

The scene of the incident was the same Walmart parking lot where a woman was killed by gunfire earlier that year in April 2018.

